Kano govt approves N3.2bn for schools rehabilitation ahead of resumption

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Danlami Hayo, has said the state government, has earmarked N3. 2 billion for schools rehabilitation and construction of classrooms to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols when the schools resume.

This was just as he hinted that the state government was not in a hurry to reopen schools without putting in place necessary facilities to protect pupils and teachers to stem further spread of the pandemic.

He made the disclosure, while speaking with pressmen on the sideline of a one- day orientation exercise for School Base Management Committees (SBMC), in Kano, saying the orientation was organised by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the board to sensitise communities on schools reopening guidelines.

According to him, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had approved the amount to fast track school rehabilitation, construction of additional schools and classrooms as part of the preparation to reopen schools in the state.

He further disclosed that the gesture was imperative to encourage compliance with social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

His words, “The state government approved N3.2 billion for school rehabilitation, and why is it necessary to spend such huge amount of money?

He said before the introduction of the free and compulsory education programme, the pupils’ enrollment before was 1.5 million, however, after the implementation of the policy, the enrollment increased to 3.5 million, and now there is an outbreak of coronavirus.

“The state government is spending to rehabilitate schools; we emphasised on the construction of new classrooms and storey buildings in Kano metropolis where there is a high population of pupils.

“Additional schools will be rehabilitated and new ones constructed in rural areas of the state.”

Hayo said that the state government had also expended over N100 million on procurement of hand sanitisers and other COVID-19 preventive kits for distribution to schools.

He said the Board will train teachers on COVID-19 preventive tips to enable them to protect themselves and their students to curb community transmission of the disease.

“The Board had also procured instructional materials and furniture for distribution to the schools while cars and motorcycles would be distributed to the teachers,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ogu Enemeka and Muntaka Mukhtar, UNICEF resource persons, said the exercise was designed to disseminate guidelines for schools reopening and strengthen community engagement in ensuring safe reopening of the schools.

