Kano govt allocates N45.6bn for major education, health, security, other projects

The Kano State Executive Council has approved a total of N45.6 billion for the execution of key developmental projects across various sectors, including education, infrastructure, health, environment, and youth development.

Making this known in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, said the approvals were made during the 32nd meeting of the State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving critical public services and enhancing the welfare of Kano residents.

According to him ” the largest share of the funds, N32.5 billion, was allocated to the Works and Infrastructure sector, underscoring the government’s focus on road construction, drainage systems, urban renewal, and public facility upgrades.”

He also disclosed that among the

“major projects approved in this category are the reconstruction of Guda Abdullahi Road, Justice Dahiru Mustapha Road, and other link roads within Farm Centre, Tarauni Local Government Area, valued at more than N7.5 billion.”

Other key projects include the installation of solar-powered streetlights at 55 locations in Kano metropolis (N8.3 billion) and the construction of a rehabilitation centre at Dorayi Psychiatric Hospital (N2.3 billion)he said

He added that ” The Council also approved N7.7 billion for projects in the education sector, as part of ongoing efforts to revitalise schools across the state”

These include the rehabilitation of Government Technical College, Kano; Government Day Science College, Kano; GSS Rimi in Sumaila; and the School for Arabic Studies, Kano Municipal,he added

In addition, funds were approved for boarding school feeding suppliers (N1.7 billion), the renovation and furnishing of classrooms across all 44 local governments (N1.89 billion), and the rehabilitation of Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Thomas Dambatta (N546 million).

The health sector received an allocation of N802 million, covering the procurement of medical equipment for Imam Wali General Hospital, the upgrading of Unguwar Dabai Primary Health Centre in Gwale to a secondary facility, and the installation of quality control equipment at the state’s Drugs and Medical Consumables Supply Agency.

Other approvals include N290.9 million for environmental and water projects such as the construction of 12 solar-powered boreholes and community fumigation exercises; N910 million for land and urban planning; and N796 million for internal security and neighbourhood watch operations.

In the area of youth and sports development, the government earmarked N430 million, which will fund the installation of solar streetlights at Sani Abacha Stadium and the sponsorship of athletes and officials to the 9th National Youth Games in Asaba.

The Religious Affairs Ministry will receive N1.006 billion to conduct the state’s mass wedding program, while N1.1 billion was set aside under the Water Resources Ministry for diesel and energy costs at key water supply installations.

