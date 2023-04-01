Kola Oyelere

Kano State Governor-elect Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf (Abba Gida Gida) has unveiled a 65 members 2023 Transition Committee to be headed by Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, urging them to discharge their duty based on National interest.

The governor-elect while inaugurating the Gubernatorial Transition Committee ( GTC) on Saturday at their Guest palace called on them to be patriotic in the assignment given to them.

He also said they were expected to be guided by the constitution of the appointment shouldered on them, noting that this would pave way for them to discharge their responsibility without fear or favour.

“With this letter of appointment given to you today, you were expected to play your role with efficiency be courageous and work as a formidable force in the course of achieving success.”

He then called on various organs of governments in the state to cooperate with the inaugurated transition committee on whatever necessary they might request from them.

The needed support and cooperation were very vital and unique for the success of the transition committee noting that the state belongs to all hence the need to contribute the necessary quota towards taking the state to a new level.

While responding, the chairman of the inaugurated transition committee, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi commended the governor-elect, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf for giving them the responsibilities.

He however disclosed that the committee were aware of the huge job shouldered on them, and they would not disappoint the state in the course of executing the job effectively and efficiently.

Prof. Hafiz Abubakar Member

Sen. AB Baffa Bichi, PhD Chairman

Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagi Member

Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa Member

Hon. Ahmad Garba Bichi Member

Dr Ali Haruna Makoda Member

Barr Maliki Kuliya Member

Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi Member

Dr. Danyaro Ali Yakasai Member

Engr. Muhammad Diggol Member

Dr Ibrahim Jibrin Provost Member

Sheikh Aminu Daurawa Member

Dr. Labaran Abubakar Yusuf Member

Prof Sani Lawan MFashi Member

Alh. Umar S. Minjibir Member

Dr Danjuma Mahmud Member

Engr. Kabir Jibrin Member

Dr. Farouk Kurawa Member

Engr. Dr. Marwan Ahmad Member

Dr. Aminu Garba Magashi Member

Alh. Aminu Ibrahim Abba Member

Alh. Laminu Rabiu Member

Engr. Bello Muhd Kiru Member

Engr. Garba Ahmed Bichi Member

Hon. Tajudeen Othman Member

Sadiya Abdu Bichi Member

Hon. Yusuf Jamo Member

Hon. Nura Dankadai Member

Alh Yusuf Lawan Member

Hon. Umar Maggi Gama Member

Hj Azumi Namadi Bebeji Member

Prof. Auwalu Arzai Member

Rt. Hon. Gambo Sallau Member

Bar. Muhuyi Rimingado Member

State Chairman, NLC Member

State Chairman, KACCIMA Member

Alh. Audu Kirare Member

PS Adda’u Kutama Member

PS Aminu Rabo Member

Alh. Sule Chamba Fagge Member

Alh. Usman Adamu Gaya Member

Engr. Tijjani Yunkus Member

Engr. Abubakar Argungu Member

Alh. Yahaya Musa Member

Rt. Hon. Alasan Kibiya Member

Prof. Dahiru Sani Shuaibu Member

Arc. Ibrahim Yakubu Member

Dr. Kabiru Muhd Kofa Member

Dr. Mustapha Sani Member

Sheikh Malam Abbas Abubakar Daneji Member

Bar. Bashir Yusuf Mohd Member

Bar. Ibrahim Wangida Member

Umaru Idi Member

Dr. Sulaiman Wali Member

Hon. Rabiu Liliko Gwarzo Member

Alh. Kabiru Gwarzo Member

Hj Aisha Kaita Member

Hj Aisha Lawan Saji Member

Ali Yahuza Gano Member

Hon. Auwal Mukhtar Bichi Member

Alh. Musa Fagge Member

Hon Wakili Aliyu Garko Member

Tukur Bala Sagagi Member

Dr Nura Yaro D/Tofa Member

PS Abdullahi Musa Member/Secretary





