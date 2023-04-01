Kola Oyelere
Kano State Governor-elect Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf (Abba Gida Gida) has unveiled a 65 members 2023 Transition Committee to be headed by Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, urging them to discharge their duty based on National interest.
The governor-elect while inaugurating the Gubernatorial Transition Committee ( GTC) on Saturday at their Guest palace called on them to be patriotic in the assignment given to them.
He also said they were expected to be guided by the constitution of the appointment shouldered on them, noting that this would pave way for them to discharge their responsibility without fear or favour.
“With this letter of appointment given to you today, you were expected to play your role with efficiency be courageous and work as a formidable force in the course of achieving success.”
He then called on various organs of governments in the state to cooperate with the inaugurated transition committee on whatever necessary they might request from them.
The needed support and cooperation were very vital and unique for the success of the transition committee noting that the state belongs to all hence the need to contribute the necessary quota towards taking the state to a new level.
While responding, the chairman of the inaugurated transition committee, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi commended the governor-elect, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf for giving them the responsibilities.
He however disclosed that the committee were aware of the huge job shouldered on them, and they would not disappoint the state in the course of executing the job effectively and efficiently.
Prof. Hafiz Abubakar Member
Sen. AB Baffa Bichi, PhD Chairman
Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagi Member
Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa Member
Hon. Ahmad Garba Bichi Member
Dr Ali Haruna Makoda Member
Barr Maliki Kuliya Member
Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi Member
Dr. Danyaro Ali Yakasai Member
Engr. Muhammad Diggol Member
Dr Ibrahim Jibrin Provost Member
Sheikh Aminu Daurawa Member
Dr. Labaran Abubakar Yusuf Member
Prof Sani Lawan MFashi Member
Alh. Umar S. Minjibir Member
Dr Danjuma Mahmud Member
Engr. Kabir Jibrin Member
Dr. Farouk Kurawa Member
Engr. Dr. Marwan Ahmad Member
Dr. Aminu Garba Magashi Member
Alh. Aminu Ibrahim Abba Member
Alh. Laminu Rabiu Member
Engr. Bello Muhd Kiru Member
Engr. Garba Ahmed Bichi Member
Hon. Tajudeen Othman Member
Sadiya Abdu Bichi Member
Hon. Yusuf Jamo Member
Hon. Nura Dankadai Member
Alh Yusuf Lawan Member
Hon. Umar Maggi Gama Member
Hj Azumi Namadi Bebeji Member
Prof. Auwalu Arzai Member
Rt. Hon. Gambo Sallau Member
Bar. Muhuyi Rimingado Member
State Chairman, NLC Member
State Chairman, KACCIMA Member
Alh. Audu Kirare Member
PS Adda’u Kutama Member
PS Aminu Rabo Member
Alh. Sule Chamba Fagge Member
Alh. Usman Adamu Gaya Member
Engr. Tijjani Yunkus Member
Engr. Abubakar Argungu Member
Alh. Yahaya Musa Member
Rt. Hon. Alasan Kibiya Member
Prof. Dahiru Sani Shuaibu Member
Arc. Ibrahim Yakubu Member
Dr. Kabiru Muhd Kofa Member
Dr. Mustapha Sani Member
Sheikh Malam Abbas Abubakar Daneji Member
Bar. Bashir Yusuf Mohd Member
Bar. Ibrahim Wangida Member
Umaru Idi Member
Dr. Sulaiman Wali Member
Hon. Rabiu Liliko Gwarzo Member
Alh. Kabiru Gwarzo Member
Hj Aisha Kaita Member
Hj Aisha Lawan Saji Member
Ali Yahuza Gano Member
Hon. Auwal Mukhtar Bichi Member
Alh. Musa Fagge Member
Hon Wakili Aliyu Garko Member
Tukur Bala Sagagi Member
Dr Nura Yaro D/Tofa Member
PS Abdullahi Musa Member/Secretary
