Kano State Governor-elect, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Saturday, lost his bodyguard Abdulrahman Gambo, to a fatal road that occured on a federal highway.

This was just an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity disclosed that late Gambo’s colleague, simply identified as Cena survived the crash

The source hinted that Cena is currently at an unnamed Health facility in the ancient city.

According to reports, the top bodyguards had gone to attend a private wedding at Bichi, while on their return journey to Kano, their car “skidded off the highway surmounted several times and left one occupant dead, while the other one survived”.

Late Gambo has been buried in Kano in line with the dictates of Shariah.

The governor-elect, Alhaji Yusuf said “I’m deeply saddened to receive the news of the death of a member of my security detail, Abdulrahman Gambo, in a car accident. “

He however disclosed that “Abdulrahman, was a passionate and loyal member of my team. And, I and everyone around will miss him“.

He, therefore, prayed unto Allah to grant him eternal rest and forgive his shortcomings.

