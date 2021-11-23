Kano government denies move to strip Shekarau of Sardauna title

The Kano State Government has refuted a purported insinuation that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is clandestinely working for the removal of a former governor, Senator Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau as Sardauna Kano, describing it as baseless speculation.

It will be recalled that Governor Ganduje and Senator Shekarau fell apart during the last All Progressive Congress (APC) congress with their factions each producing different state chairman of the party.

While Ganduje’s group produced Alhaji Abbas Abdullahi as chairman, Shekarau came up with Alhaji Haruna Danzago.

Since then, the political scenario has continued to unfold as the duo and their political loyalists have fallen apart

It will also be recalled that Late Emir Ado Bayero appointed Shekarau as Sardauna Kano sometime in 2007.

Among political circles, there have been insinuations that the Kano governor is hatching plans to strip Shekarau of his title as payback to his alleged disloyalty.

While, responding to the allegation, the Special Adviser to Governor Ganduje on Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Tijjani Mailafiya Sanka said, “The speculation is nothing but an imaginary story which has no basis.

“Governor Ganduje is a generous, pleasant-hearted person, who even pays back bad deeds with lots of goodies, just like in the case of Shekarau himself, when he picked him from near political oblivion to the Senate.”

He added that “When in 2019, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau completely lost out in politics, Governor Ganduje picked him, washed him and anointed him alone without allowing anybody to contest with him Kano Central Senatorial District position.

“Yes, Ganduje did that with an open mind despite the fact that Shekarau has been battling their former government from 2003 to 2015, but the governor as somebody who keeps aside bad deeds still considered Shekarau for the Senate position.

“What has Shekarau’s Sardauna title got to do with Governor Ganduje? As a governor, would he claim the position of Shekarau if he is eventually removed? No. I think this story I’m even suspecting it might have emerged from the Shekarau circle in fear of their misdeeds to Governor Ganduje.”

Sanka said, “The whole bone of contention is the issue of APC congresses of which the National Headquarters has already recognised Ganduje’s.”

He added that the development has made Shekarau and his supporters resort to cooking stories against the governor.

