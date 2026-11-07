Kano: Gov Yusuf swears in Sanusi Bature as information commissioner

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has sworn in his former Director-General of Media and Publicity, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, as the new Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs.

Bature was sworn in alongside Alhaji Balarabe Saidu Gani at a ceremony held at the Government House in Kano.

The governor charged the newly appointed commissioners to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, humility, transparency and accountability, while placing the interests of Kano State above personal considerations.

Yusuf urged them to uphold the principles of good governance and ensure that their respective ministries contribute meaningfully to the administration’s development agenda.

Bature’s appointment marks his return to government in a higher capacity after serving as the governor’s spokesperson and Director-General of Media and Publicity.

His experience in media relations and public communication is expected to strengthen the state government’s information management and public engagement.

The governor also urged the commissioners to embrace teamwork, demonstrate commitment to public service and ensure that their activities reflect the administration’s Kano First agenda.