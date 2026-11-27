As the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to commence its campaign rally on Sunday in Rogo Local Government Area, the state Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has warned supporters against violence.

Governor Yusuf announced that the campaign tour across the 44 local government areas of the state would begin on Sunday, November 29, 2026, with Rogo Local Government Area selected to host the flag-off. He explained that Rogo was chosen because of its strategic location as a border community.

Ahead of the exercise, the governor called on party supporters, political associates and members of the public to maintain peace, orderliness and discipline throughout the campaign period.

The statement was signed by the Kano State Commissioner for Information and Secretary of the Campaign Council, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, who reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful, safe and successful campaign exercise.

Yusuf specifically warned supporters against displaying or brandishing weapons, stressing that all campaign activities must be conducted in an atmosphere of peace, mutual respect and responsible political engagement.

He also appealed to motorists and other road users to exercise caution, obey traffic regulations and drive carefully to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of residents during the campaign activities.

The governor further disclosed that each local government visited during the tour would witness the commissioning of completed government projects, the inspection of ongoing projects or the foundation laying for new ones.

He said the initiative was part of his administration’s commitment to delivering democratic dividends and extending development to communities across the state.

Yusuf urged residents to participate peacefully in the campaign activities, while demonstrating the unity and hospitality for which Kano State is known.

The campaign tour is expected to provide an opportunity for the administration to engage directly with residents, showcase its achievements and strengthen its relationship with communities across the 44 local government areas.