Kano gov to present 2027 budget to Assembly on Wednesday

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, will present the proposed 2027 budget to the State House of Assembly on Wednesday.

The governor disclosed this during the State Executive Council meeting held on Sunday, where he urged commissioners to actively participate in reviewing the proposed fiscal plan ahead of its presentation to lawmakers.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the governor’s chief press secretary, Mustapha Muhammad.

Yusuf called on members of the council to demonstrate collective responsibility, transparency, and commitment to effective governance in the preparation of the 2027 budget.

He also urged commissioners to thoroughly examine the budget proposals for their respective ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure that their contributions were reflected in an inclusive fiscal plan.

“I call on members of the council to uphold collective responsibility, transparency, and effective governance in the preparation of the fiscal plan.

“I urge commissioners to thoroughly examine the budget proposals for their respective ministries, departments, and agencies and make contributions to ensure an inclusive fiscal plan,” the governor said.

The proposed budget, when presented, will be considered by the Kano State House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny and approval.