Kano gov to lead pilgrims to hajj, unveils welfare package

Kano Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced that he will personally lead the 2025 Hajj delegation from the state to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Governor made the declaration during a Hajj demonstration for intending pilgrims in Kano, emphasising that performing Hajj is an act of worship that requires dignity, discipline, and devotion.

“This is not a mere journey; it is an act of worship. I will personally lead the Kano pilgrims to ensure a smooth, coordinated, and spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience,” Governor Yusuf said.

The Governor also unveiled a comprehensive welfare package for the pilgrims, warning against behaviors that could tarnish the image of the state. He urged the pilgrims, particularly the youth and women, to conduct themselves with modesty, respect, and restraint throughout their stay in the holy land.

Governor Yusuf cautioned against the use of drugs and immoral behavior during the pilgrimage, emphasising that such acts contradict the sanctity of Hajj and Islamic teachings.

He also stressed the importance of personal hygiene and discipline, urging pilgrims to maintain cleanliness in their rooms and environments.

The Governor revealed that his administration has doubled the number of officials assigned to serve the needs of the pilgrims, ensuring that no one is left unattended.

“We have mobilised dedicated teams to cater for the needs of our pilgrims—from airport to accommodation, and throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia. Our goal is to make this year’s pilgrimage the smoothest and safest in Kano’s history,” he said.

Governor Yusuf concluded by praying for the success of the pilgrimage and safe return of all Kano pilgrims, urging them to pray for peace, prosperity, and unity in Nigeria.

