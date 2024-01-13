Following his victory at the Supreme Court, the Kano state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed pleasure and appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shattima, for not interfering in the apex court judgement despite stiff pressure from disgruntled quarters.

However, Governor Yusuf then extended his hands of friendship to his opponent of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, for the development of the state.

He made the assertion on Saturday in a statement signed by the Director of Public Enlightenment Government House Kano. Alhaji Aliyu Yusuf, a copy made available to press in Kano

“We have to commend the leadership of this country, President Tinubu and his vice, Senator Shetima, for maintaining neutrality and not dabbling into the affairs of the Supreme Court.” Yusuf

According to Governor Abba, “As a true democrat and progressive, I call on my opponent and his supporters to join hands with me in the crusade of developing our dear state of Kano for the betterment of its teaming citizens.

“The people of Kano need leaders with vision, passion, zeal, and commitment to initiating projects, policies, and programmes that have a direct bearing on their lives in all facets and across the nooks and crannies of the state.” Governor Abba stated.

Yusuf also thanked Almighty Allah, the most exalted, for the victory and the people of Kano for their support, steadfastness, prayers, sacrifices, and bravery in affirming what they had elected, as well as the Supreme Court Judges for upholding the glory of the Judiciary.

He also appreciated NNPP leaders at all levels, particularly the world leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, for his guidance and support during the trying period.

