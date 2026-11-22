Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has given further details about the breakdown of his marriage to his wife, Zainab, alleging that her belongings were moved out of the Government House before she subsequently filed for divorce at an Abuja court.

Yusuf made the disclosure in an interview with the BBC Hausa service aired on Sunday, where he spoke about the marital crisis involving Zainab, a niece of his former political mentor and ex-governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor said they had been married for about 20 years and had children together before their relationship deteriorated.

“This woman, Zainab, is the daughter of his (Kwankwaso’s) elder brother. He previously married her off to someone, though that marriage did not last long. After that, God brought us together, and I married her. We got married about 20 years ago, and we have children.

“Many things happened, to the point where her belongings were packed and she was taken away from my house, and through it all, I remained patient and did not speak out,” Yusuf said.

He added that he had assured their children that their mother would return home.

However, the governor said he was surprised when Zainab allegedly initiated divorce proceedings in Abuja rather than Kano.

“Suddenly, she dragged me to court, a court in Abuja, not even in Kano,” he said.

Yusuf described the situation as unpleasant, adding that he had evidence and detailed information about how his wife was taken away but would not disclose the circumstances publicly.

Asked why he decided to speak about the matter, the governor denied politicising the family dispute.

“I am not the one who politicised it. If this was done to you, how would you feel?” he asked.

He further explained, “To have your wife’s belongings packed without your knowledge, for her to be taken away and kept elsewhere without your knowledge, taken to someone else’s house without your knowledge, and then suddenly you hear that she is the one who has sued you in court.”

The governor said the matter was still being examined, expressing hope that a resolution could be reached.

The interview comes amid divorce proceedings between Yusuf and Zainab at the Upper Area Court in the Gudu District of Abuja.

The case, marked CV/97/26, was adjourned until December 15 after the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature, who represented the governor, requested more time to brief his principal on the court processes.

Zainab reportedly filed the suit seeking the dissolution of their marriage, which began in 2006 and produced six children.