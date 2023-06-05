The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has announced the revocation of the sale of Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital allegedly sold during the administration of former state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He however added that the details of the revocation process are yet to be disclosed and the state government is expected to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the hospital’s sale.

However, the state governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, disclosed this during his visit to the hospital, reaffirming his commitment to enhancing healthcare services, particularly for women and children.

The Governor on the occasion expressed his concern for the well-being of the people, emphasizing the significance of accessible and quality healthcare.

“The health of our citizens, especially women, and children, is of utmost importance to my administration. We are determined to provide the necessary infrastructure and services to ensure their well-being said

According to him,” Revoking the sale of Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital is a crucial step towards achieving our healthcare goals.”

Alhaji Yusuf further assured the public that his government would prioritize healthcare delivery, pledging to invest in improving medical facilities across the state.

“We will not relent in our efforts to develop and upgrade healthcare infrastructure. Our aim is to provide comprehensive and efficient medical services, enabling every citizen to access the care they need.”

Governor Yusuf emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability, saying, “We will conduct a thorough review to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

It is crucial that public assets are protected and utilized for the benefit of the people.”





