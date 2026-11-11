Kano gov presents N1.107trn 2027 budget, allocates 63% to capital projects

The governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented a proposed budget of ₦1.107 trillion for the 2027 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly, with 63 per cent of the estimates earmarked for capital expenditure.

The budget, tagged “Budget of Consolidating Gains and Accelerated Rural Development,” stands at ₦1,107,024,004,244.48 and represents the fourth and final budget of the administration’s first tenure.

Presenting the appropriation bill on Wednesday, Governor Yusuf said the proposal was designed to consolidate achievements recorded since 2023, complete ongoing priority projects and strengthen essential public services before the expiration of his administration’s first tenure on May 29, 2027.

Under the proposed estimates, capital expenditure accounts for ₦693.47 billion, representing 63 per cent of the total budget, while recurrent expenditure is allocated ₦413.55 billion, representing 37 per cent.

The governor said the capital-heavy allocation reflected his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, human capital investment, and projects capable of stimulating economic growth across the state.

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He disclosed that Kano State was projecting ₦692.64 billion in recurrent revenue for the 2027 fiscal year.

The projected revenue comprises ₦142.84 billion from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and ₦549.80 billion from the Federation Account.

Yusuf further revealed that his administration had achieved more than 90 percent of the programs, projects, and policies contained in its development blueprint since assuming office in 2023.

He assured residents that the government would strengthen budget monitoring, transparency and accountability to ensure effective implementation of the proposed estimates and guarantee value for money.

The governor subsequently submitted the 2027 Appropriation Bill to the Kano State House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny and passage into law.

The proposed budget is expected to guide the state’s development priorities in the final months of the Yusuf administration’s first tenure.