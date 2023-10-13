Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed his condolences on the passing of Senator Bello Maitama Yusuf (Sardaunan Dutse), describing it as a significant loss not only to his family but also to the entire nation.

In a condolence message, the governor stated that the death has created a substantial void that will be challenging to fill, given Senator Yusuf’s influential position in society.

While praying for the peaceful repose of the late Sardauna of Dutse, the governor also extended his prayers to the family, Jigawa State, and the nation, asking for the strength to endure this irreparable loss.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, Comrade Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, quoted Governor Yusuf as saying, “Late Bello Maitama Yusuf was a senior technocrat, Islamic scholar, politician, and a successful business tycoon, having served as Minister of Internal Affairs and Commerce from 1979 to 1982.”

He also served multiple terms as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Jigawa State.

Senator Maitama Yusuf will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites. The funeral prayer will be held at the Kano Emir’s Palace mosque after the Jumaat prayer today at 2:30 p.m.

May his soul rest in the highest ranks of Jannatul Firdausy. Amin.

