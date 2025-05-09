Kano gov lauds DSS for arresting suspects behind murder of one-year-old

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commended the efforts of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) for its swift and decisive action in apprehending five suspects linked to the kidnapping and brutal murder of a one-year-old girl, Sakina Mamuda, in Duhun Bake village, Gwarzo Local Government Area.

It will be recalled that the perpetrators heartlessly dumped her body in an abandoned open well.

Governor Yusuf expressed deep sorrow over the incident and praised DSS operatives and other security agencies for their proactive response.

“This senseless tragedy has shaken us to the core,” the Governor stated. “I commend the DSS for acting swiftly and decisively. We will continue to prioritise the safety of our people and ensure that those who threaten our peace are brought to justice.”

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, and made available to the press, stated that the suspects were said to have abducted the baby girl and demanded a ransom from her family before brutally killing her.

According to the statement, the arrested suspects have been identified as: Zailani Rabiu, Hafizu Yusuf, Abubakar Abdulkareem, Umar Lawan, and Amadu Salisu, all from the same community as their victim in Gwarzo Local Government Area.

However, “They are currently being investigated for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and homicide.”

The Governor further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the state’s security apparatus through increased investment in intelligence gathering, logistics, and inter-agency collaboration.

He assured the public that his administration will continue to support all security formations with the necessary tools and resources to fight crime while calling on citizens to remain vigilant and support the efforts of security agencies through timely information sharing.

Meanwhile, speaking at a joint press briefing held at Government House in Kano, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, along with the Commissioner for Information and other senior officials, reaffirmed the administration’s determination to ensure justice is swiftly and decisively served in this tragic case.

The incident has drawn widespread public condemnation, with calls for the suspects to be prosecuted without delay and for the full weight of the law to be brought against anyone who harms children.

