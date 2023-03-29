Kola Oyelere

The Kano State Governor-Elect, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf on Wednesday received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

It will be recalled that Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP was declared the winner of the March 18th, 2023 governorship election after defeating his closest rival and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

The returning officer of the governorship poll Professor Ahmed Doko Ibrahim, Abba Kabiru Yusuf won with 1,019,602 to defeat Gawuna of APC who polled 890,705.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates





President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…