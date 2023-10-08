Kano state governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has given patients at Sir Sanusi General Hospital a sum of N20,000 each.

This is just as the Governor gave a casual worker, Khadija Adam, permanent employment for her hard work and dedication to duty during his surprise visit to the hospital



According to a statement on Sunday, signed by Governor Yusuf’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, and delivered to the press, further indicated that the Governor ordered the immediate rehabilitation of the hospital, which has been in dilapidated condition

The statement stated that Governor Yusuf, however, directed for the immediate employment of Khadija Adam, a community health worker he found at the facility who has been voluntarily supporting patients.

He also delivered a humanitarian gesture to all patients on admission in the hospital as they received N20,000 each as emergency relief from the Governor. The statement said that governor Yusuf disclosed that “In his efforts to ensure the provision of quality and affordable healthcare services in the state as contained in his blueprint during the 2023 electioneering campaigns, Kano State