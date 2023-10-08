Kano state governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has given patients at Sir Sanusi General Hospital a sum of N20,000 each.
He also delivered a humanitarian gesture to all patients on admission in the hospital as they received N20,000 each as emergency relief from the Governor.
The statement said that governor Yusuf disclosed that “In his efforts to ensure the provision of quality and affordable healthcare services in the state as contained in his blueprint during the 2023 electioneering campaigns, Kano State
“He made this known during a surprise visit to the hospital, which has been part of the Governor’s culture for an oversight function.
” The Governor, who expressed dismay over the level of the dilapidated condition of the hospital, promised that the renovation exercise will commence in earnest
“I must tell you that what I have seen for myself is terrifying for my eyes, I want to assure you that our administration will come to your aid immediately after this visit.
“I will direct the Ministry of Health and all agencies under its supervision to prepare for a general renovation of wards, nursing stations, toilets and theatre rooms in this hospital,” Governor Yusuf said.
