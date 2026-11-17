Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has confirmed the dissolution of his marriage to Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, the niece of his former political mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to reports, Kwankwaso raised Zainab and is widely regarded as her father.

The governor confirmed the divorce on Monday while addressing pensioners at the Government House in Kano.

Speaking in Hausa, Yusuf jokingly compared his marital status to a reduction in rank, saying he had moved from being a “corporal” to a “constable” because he now has only one wife.

“Some days ago, I was being forced to become a constable. I want to thank the good people of Kano who advised me to keep two wives, but for now I have accepted one,” he said.

However, the governor hinted that he might marry again in the future.

“But mark you, I will still add another wife. Some of you may not understand what the governor means here,” he said.

Yusuf also indicated that the divorce process had been completed, saying the necessary document had been issued.

“The governor has agreed to divorce her. The paper for the dissolution has been issued,” he stated.

He urged residents to pray for him to find a suitable wife, adding that he was happy with the decision and asking Allah to guide him towards good people.

“Pray for the governor to be blessed with a good wife with proper upbringing among the applicants so that he can continue with polygamy,” he added.

The governor’s comments came two days after reports emerged that Zainab, said to be his second wife, had approached an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, seeking a divorce.

The development has attracted public attention because of Yusuf’s political relationship with Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State who is widely regarded as his political benefactor.

Neither the Kwankwaso family nor the governor’s office has issued a detailed statement on the circumstances surrounding the separation. However, Yusuf’s remarks appear to confirm that the marriage has ended.