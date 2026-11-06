Kano gov commissions quick response squad to fight drug abuse

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commissioned a Quick Response Squad of the Multi-Agency Task Force on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as part of efforts to intensify the fight against drug abuse and related criminal activities in the state.

The governor said his administration remained committed to reducing drug abuse in Kano to the barest minimum, expressing confidence that ongoing interventions were already yielding positive results.

This was contained in a press release issued by Mustapha Muhammad, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, and made available to the press in Kano.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Yusuf expressed satisfaction with the reported reduction in drug abuse across the state and commended the chairman and members of the task force for their dedication and commitment to its mandate.

“I am the happiest man in Kano today as we continue to push drug abuse down to the barest minimum,” the governor declared.

He explained that individuals apprehended for drug-related offences would be enrolled in skills acquisition and apprenticeship programmes to equip them with productive skills and provide alternative means of livelihood.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at keeping them meaningfully engaged and preventing them from returning to drug abuse or other illicit activities.

The governor, accompanied by the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismaila Falgore, and other senior government officials, also inspected the newly commissioned facility during a guided tour.

Yusuf expressed delight at the progress recorded by the task force within a short period and urged its members to sustain their efforts towards achieving the agency’s objectives.

The commissioning of the Quick Response Squad is expected to strengthen the operational capacity of the multi-agency task force in tackling drug abuse and illicit trafficking across Kano State.