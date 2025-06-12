Metro

Kano gov commends emergency agencies for averting tanker fire

Kola Oyelere
Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commended emergency agencies for their swift response in averting a petrol tanker explosion along the BUK-Gwarzo Road.

The incident occurred when a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) lost balance near the NYSC Secretariat Junction, sparking fears of a major fire outbreak.

Governor Yusuf praised the bravery and timely action of the emergency agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Red Cross Society, and Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), for preventing a disaster and ensuring the safety of lives and properties.

“Their bravery and timely action not only prevented a disaster but also ensured the safety of lives and properties and restored normal traffic flow in a highly sensitive location,” the Governor said.

Yusuf appealed to petroleum tanker drivers and filling station operators to uphold strict safety protocols during loading and offloading operations. He assured that the Kano State Government would continue to strengthen emergency response systems and promote inter-agency cooperation to safeguard lives and property.

The Governor expressed appreciation to the emergency agencies for their prompt and professional intervention, emphasising the importance of synergy and collaboration in preventing catastrophic events.

