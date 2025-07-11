Kano gov clears N22bn pension debt, vows to settle others

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has settled ₦22 billion out of the ₦48 billion in inherited unpaid gratuities and death benefits. This follows earlier disbursements of ₦5 billion in the first tranche and ₦6 billion each in the second and third tranches.

Speaking at the event, Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to clearing all outstanding entitlements owed to pensioners and families of deceased civil servants. He described the payments as part of broader governance reforms aimed at addressing historical liabilities and rebuilding public trust. The governor assured that the remaining ₦26 billion would be cleared in subsequent tranches, ensuring no eligible beneficiary is left behind.

Also speaking at the event, the State Head of Service, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa, commended Governor Yusuf for demonstrating rare political will in addressing pension-related debts inherited from the previous administration. He noted that the governor’s actions signaled a new era of consistent salary payments and pension reforms.

According to him, major milestones achieved by the administration include the upward review of the minimum wage to ₦71,000, an increase in the minimum pension from ₦5,000 to ₦20,000, the absorption of new workers into the civil service, and the launch of the Vulnerable Health Insurance Scheme. He also cited the provision of affordable housing for civil servants, as well as the prompt promotion and reward of dedicated staff.

Musa further revealed that preparations have reached an advanced stage for a State Pension Conference, which has been fully approved and funded by the governor. The conference, he said, is aimed at institutionalizing pension reforms and introducing sustainable policies that would secure the future of retirees. He remarked that pensioners who had suffered years of neglect now have a governor genuinely committed to their welfare. He urged civil servants across the state to reciprocate the government’s gesture by upholding professionalism, dedication, and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Kano State Pension Fund Trustees, Alhaji Habu Muhammad Fagge, encouraged beneficiaries to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state. He stated that the government is fully committed to enhancing the welfare of pensioners and retirees through impactful policies and programs.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Jibril Isma’il; the Commander-General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa; traditional and religious leaders; the NLC National Chairman, Comrade Joe Ajero, who was represented by Comrade Ado Minjibir; top government functionaries; and members of the media, among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE