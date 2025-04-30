Kano gov approves N15.6bn for former APC councillors

Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved ₦15.6 billion for the settlement of outstanding severance gratuities, accommodation allowances, and leave/recess allowances owed to over 3,000 former councillors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who served under the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The former councillors, who served in the 44 local government councils, had their entitlements unpaid during their tenure.

The governor’s approval is a fulfillment of his promise to ensure that all outstanding entitlements owed to dedicated public servants are settled.

The funds will be disbursed in three installments across April, May, and June 2025, and cover councillors who served during three distinct periods: 2014-2017, 2018-2020, and 2021-2024.

The governor’s decision has been appreciated by local government officials, who view it as a critical step toward rectifying the financial injustices faced by the former councillors.

The timely intervention is expected to provide much-needed support to the individuals who have long awaited their rightful entitlements.