Kano gets ventilators, other equipment to battle coronavirus

To stem the rising tide of infections in Kano State, the Presidential Task Force on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has moved critical equipment to the state to boost its response to the virus outbreak.

The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, gave a breakdown of the equipment at its briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the items are to be transported to the state immediately.

They include two Oxygen Concentration, three Ventilators, 280 Protective gowns, 51 face shields, 538 examination gloves, 25 boot covers, Medical masks and Surgical caps, and IR Thermometers.

“​I am confident that the above collaboration complemented by the lockdown directed by the President will be effective in slowing down the spread while we continue to test, detect, isolate, contact trace and manage cases,” he said.

The SGF said the PTF has continued to engage the Kano State government in the collaborative effort to fight the spread of the virus, saying that the high-level technical team sent to Kano on Monday has already submitted its Interim report.

He commended what he said is the proactive leadership of the State Governor in the management of emerging challenges just as he reassured all Nigerians resident in Kano that the Federal Government and particularly the PTF are with them and “shall do all possible to fight the spread in the State as directed by the President. Kano is one of our historical cities and remains a backbone for the economy of this nation.”

On more measures to control the virus spread in Kano, Mustapha informed that the already established isolation and treatment centres withholding capacity for 274 persons, the proposed establishment of additional facilities with capacity for 500, two Sample Collection centres along with six new proposed centres, have provided a strong foundation for tackling the spread of the virus in the state.

He added: “Similarly, the Nigerian Military, under its COVID-19 response plan, will establish an additional isolation Centre, Treatment facility and a Testing Laboratory Service in Kano State.

“The PTF COVID-19, in the immediate, would further strengthen Kano State to scale-up its response with the provision of necessary facilities and equipment, capacity building, improving stakeholder inter-phase and guidance on any existing policy capable of diminishing the fight against the pandemic in the state. Already, the testing laboratories in the AKTH and the BUK have become fully functional.”

The PTF chairman assured that the on-going investigation into the causes of the recently reported high number of deaths will be pursued to a logical conclusion.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to receive and digest the implementation guidelines as the nation approaches the commencement of the first of a three-phased easing of lockdown from Monday, May 4th, 2020,

Similarly, he said it is important for states, Law enforcement Agents, trade associations, employers, businesses and citizens to understand their roles, obligations and responsibilities.

He stated: “Above all, we must understand that this is still a war against an unseen and potent enemy. No one should mistake the easing of restrictions for permission to act without care.

“The Security Agents have been instructed to respect the rights of citizens while also ensuring strict enforcement.”

Speaking on the efforts at enlightenment the citizenry on the disease, he said the PTF is adopting a combination of channels to create enhanced awareness and understanding of these new guidelines.

These, he said, include publication in print media i.e traditional and social media; broadcast on electronic media; dissemination in local languages; and use of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in disseminating to all the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

To complement the above, members of the PTF will be participating in different Television and Radio programmes to elucidate these guidelines, he added.

Mustapha reiterated that the National Response is driven by strong collaboration with the sub-national levels of government.

He noted that Lagos State has already adapted these implementation guidelines, while other States are also expected to follow suit shortly.

Mustapha announced the death of the father of Dr Sani Aliyu. the PTF National Coordinator, which occurred on Wednesday.

“We commiserate with him and we pray that the Almighty shall forgive him his sins and grant the deceased eternal rest. We also pray for God to strengthen Dr Aliyu and members of his family at this difficult time,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE