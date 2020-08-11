Kano gets six new high court judges

Kano State government in its effort to ensure quick dispensation of justice and fair hearing, on Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of six new high court judges.

The judges were confirmed on Tuesday after all the processes for the appointment of high court judges were satisfied.

According to the announcement, those judges confirmed are Justices Abdurahman Maiwada, Maryam Sabo, Zuwaira Yusuf Ali, Jamilu Sulaiman, Sunusi Ma’aji and Hafsat Yayha Sani.

However, the first three were from the judiciary as they were former Magistrates while the last two were from the state Ministry of Justice, and Jamilu Sulaiman was chief registrar at the state High Court.

