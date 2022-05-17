Kano Gas Explosion: NEMA, Kano govt contradict over death toll

Controversies marred the number of death recorded in the gas explosion which rocked part of Sabon Gari area of Kano, as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed it has recovered nine lifeless bodies while the state government claimed only five people lost their lives.

According to a statement by NEMA’s spokesperson, Manzo Ezekiel, the Director-General, NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, was present at the site of the incident and coordinated the rescue operations.

However, the statement said that “Nine dead bodies have been recovered so far from the rubbles of a collapsed building beside a primary school following explosions from gas cylinder at Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano.

“Director-General National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, was at the site of the incident and coordinated the rescue operations. He mobilised excavators being used for the rescue operations and said NEMA team will ensure complete removal of the rubbles to retrieve all trapped persons.

As stated by Ezekiel, the DG instructed the rescue team of the agency to remain at the site until conclusion of the rescue and to work together with security agencies and other response organisations present at the location.

“NEMA is presently coordinating the rescue operations involving members, Nigerian Red Cross, military, the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Kano SEMA.”





However, the state government claimed only five dead bodies were recovered from the site of the incident of gas explosion which occurred on Tuesday at the Sabon Gari, in Kano

The Kano State Commissioner of Information, Mal Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while giving update on the incident. He noted that the incident occurred at a welding workshop owned by Mr. Vincent Ezekwe, a 25-year-old Indigene of Enugu State.

According to him, items recovered so far at the site of the incident include welding cylinder, carbide and other welding items, the commissioner explained.

He said the rescue search is still on going.

