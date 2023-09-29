The national chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje described former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as a political loser.

But the NNPP, in a swift reaction, fired back at the immediate governor of the state, saying the APC national chairman is a serial loser, who failed to win his political ward during last election.

It will be recalled that last week when some members of NNPP who decamped to the APC paid a courtesy call on the party’s national chairman, Ganduje, while receiving them to their new party tagged “Kwankwaso as a loser”.

Many chieftains of the NNPP felt the attacks from Ganduje, described it as an affront to their political leader. The NNPP state chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, who fired back at Ganduje described him as a serial loser who recently lost even at his polling unit during the last election.

According to him, “if Ganduje has forgotten he is talking to his political master, who he served as Deputy Governor for eight years and same Kwankwaso made him representative of Lake Chad and also his personal Secretary when he was Minister of Defence.”

He added that “the same Kwankwaso after ensuring that he kept Ganduje closely helping him to survive Political life, he ensured that in 2015, he personally, despite all odds made him Governor in Kano.

“It will amount to political betrayal for Ganduje to now have the guts to speak ill of Kwankwaso, because there had been a time when even Ganduje said, he has nothing to pay back what Kwankwaso has done for him in his life”.

Continuing, Dungurawa asked Ganduje how many times he had won elections on his own from 1999 to date, adding that APC chieftain clearly lost out in his hometown, Ganduje, in the recent election where he couldn’t even win his own polling unit.

He said, “if not Ganduje, who quickly forget recent realities, just this 2023, he cannot win Kano despite the fact that Kwankwaso came in with a new brand party and not only his Governorship Candidate, even his own son he made to contest House of Representatives he was hands down defeated by Kwankwaso, so what is he talking about”.

The Kano NNPP Chairman stated that the child’s play the APC did in the Elections Tribunal giving them hope will soon be overturned at the Appeal Court.

He added, “just because Ganduje managed his ways to become the National Chairman of APC, which would soon be taking over, he thinks Kwankwaso is his mate, well time will surely show who is who.”

