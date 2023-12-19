Kano State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that a total of 205 deaths occurred in 231 road traffic cases recorded in 2023.

However, the Kano Sector Public Enlightenment Officer, FRSC, Mr. Labaran Abdullahi, who made this known on Tuesday, in a summary of the command’s operational activities in 2023 stated that out of the cases investigated, 76 were classified as fatal, involving 1,656 victims.

Abdullahi then stated that among these victims, 759 sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He disclosed that the FRSC command in Kano, successfully rescued 692 victims from road traffic crashes throughout the year.

Abdullahi hinted that the command documented a total of 33,324 road traffic offenders who committed 35,649 traffic offenses in the state, noting that a number of educated offenders accounted for 32,752 cases.

He further disclosed that the Kano Command conducted 33 mobile court proceedings, with 1,129 individuals arraigned. Of those, 931 were convicted, while 198 were discharged and acquitted.

While comparing the statistics with the previous year, Abdullahi noted a 3 percent reduction in road traffic cases in Kano in 2023.

The number of people involved in road traffic crashes decreased by 2.2 percent and the number of injuries decreased by 17.6 per cent.

However, he added, there was a 3.8 per cent increase in the number of fatalities.

He stated that the total casualty rate decreased by 34.74 per cent, and the number of people safely rescued increased by 20.3 percent compared to 2022.

