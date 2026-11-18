The Kano State Police Command has arrested four suspects, including a woman, over the alleged abduction and murder of a 14-year-old boy in a suspected plot to secure sole inheritance of his father’s properties for her son.

The victim, identified as Mahmoud Auwal, was reportedly abducted and killed after he went missing on April 29, 2026, in Danbare Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad commenced an investigation following a report of the boy’s disappearance.

According to the statement, the investigation led to the arrest of Muhammad Musa Isma’il, 20, of Sharada Quarters, on November 3, 2026.

The suspect allegedly confessed to luring the victim and identified two other persons, Abubakar Muhammad Isah, 27, and Auwal Muhammad, 26, as accomplices in the crime.

The police said the victim’s remains were subsequently recovered by officers attached to the Kwalli Division and deposited at the mortuary of Sir Muhammad Sunusi Specialist Hospital.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Hajiya Rukayya Auwal, 20, of Mararaba Quarters, New Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, whom the police identified as the alleged mastermind behind the crime.

The Command further alleged that the principal suspect hired some individuals to attack one of the suspects in Nasarawa State in an attempt to prevent him from exposing the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Preliminary investigations, according to the police, suggested that the alleged motive was to eliminate her husband’s four children, leaving her only son as the sole beneficiary of his father’s properties.

The police said investigations were ongoing and assured that the suspects would be charged to court upon their completion.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, condemned the incident and assured the victim’s family that the Command would ensure justice was served.

He also called on members of the public to provide credible and useful information to the police to support efforts to prevent and detect criminal activities in the state.