Kano Fire Service confirms death of 2 brothers in soakaway

Kano Fire Service has confirmed the death of two brothers trapped in a soakaway at Sabon Gari in Fagee Local government area.

According to a statement signed by the public relations officer of the service PFS Saminu Yusuf, the two brothers entered the soakaway with the intention to clear the toilet chamber for easy usage.

He further disclosed that “In the process, Musa Abdullahi of about 27 years old was the first person to be trapped and later his brother, Abdullahi Rabiu of about 17 years old trapped too, while trying to rescue his brother“.

He however stated that; “We rescued them unconscious and conveyed them to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano, for medical attention.

PFS Saminu, then hinted that “But later, doctors at the hospital confirmed them dead, and the victims have been handed over to Inspector Abubakar Alhassan of Sabon Gari Police Division”.

He however added that as of now the cause of the incident, was high degree of heat temperature and lack of oxygen inside the soakaway.