Kano fire incident: Senator Barau visits traders, donates N200m worth of gadgets

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has announced the donation of N200m worth of gadgets to the traders to cushion the effects of the inferno that gutted the Kano GSM market.

He, therefore, sympathised with the traders over the fire outbreak that engulfed the centre on Friday.

This was contained in a statement signed. By his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, a copy was made available to press in Kano after his visit to the affected traders who lost their property.

Senator Barau described the disaster as a test from Allah, emphasising that the market plays a significant role in engaging the youths in the state.

Amidst a mammoth crowd, he also donates one Hilux vehicle, five motorcycles, a pedestrian bridge, and 1,000 solar street lights to boost the market’s security.

“When the news of the fire outbreak reached me on Friday, I was shocked and promised to come here and sympathise with you. We are all proud of you and the market. Thousands of our youths are engaged here and earning a living.

”My office will donate N200 million worth of gadgets to the victims of this fire outbreak. We will discuss the type of gadgets you want with your leaders.

”Based on the request of your chairman to secure this market, I hereby donate 1,000 units of solar streetlights, a Hilux vehicle, and five motorcycles to the market for patrol,” he said.

Earlier, the market chairman, Jamilu Bala Gama, thanked the Deputy President of the Senate for the visit and described him as a Senator who serves not only his senatorial district but the entire Kano State and the north.

“Your Excellency, you are a super Senator who works beyond his senatorial district. I have never seen a senator like you. You have done everything for us. May Allah SWT reward you,” he said.