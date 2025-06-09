Kano fire incident: Ganduje sympathises with traders

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, expressed deep sorrow and sympathy with traders and residents affected by the tragic fire outbreak at the popular Farm Centre GSM Market in Kano.

According to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu made available to newsmen in Kano, Ganduje described the incident as a devastating loss not only to the traders and entrepreneurs whose businesses were destroyed but also to the economic fabric of Kano State and Nigeria at large.

Ganduje stated; “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the fire that engulfed the Farm Centre GSM Market in Kano.

“This market is a vital hub of commerce, innovation, and youth-driven enterprise. The destruction of livelihoods, goods, and investments is truly heartbreaking.”

He called on relevant emergency agencies, both federal and state, to intensify efforts toward determining the cause of the fire and providing immediate relief and long-term support to the affected victims.

He also urged well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies, and philanthropic organisations to extend hand of support to the affected traders.

Ganduje further commended the swift response of emergency responders, including the Kano State Fire Service, security agencies, and volunteer groups, whose prompt intervention helped to contain the inferno and prevent further damage.

He reiterated his unflinching commitment to the welfare of the people of Kano State, especially in times of hardship, and assured that he would engage relevant stakeholders to explore support mechanisms for the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of this unfortunate incident. May Almighty Allah (SWT) give them the strength to overcome this tragedy and grant them swift recovery and restoration,” he concluded.