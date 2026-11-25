Farmers in Kano State have pledged to mobilise more than one million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the forthcoming general elections, provided the state government addresses their grievances.

The Sarkin Noman Kano, Alhaji Lawal Ali, stated this during a meeting between members of the Kano State APC Presidential/Gubernatorial Campaign Council and leaders of the 27 commodity associations in the state.

The meeting, convened by the campaign council, followed the incorporation of the farmers’ associations into the council’s structure.

Ali said farmers across the state had the capacity to mobilise over one million votes for the two political leaders if their concerns were presented to Governor Yusuf and addressed by his administration.

“Kano farmers can mobilise over one million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, provided the campaign council presents our grievances to the governor,” he said.

Ali, who is also the Chairman of the Cotton Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kano State chapter, alleged that farmers had not received adequate recognition from the present administration since Governor Yusuf assumed office in May 2023.

He lamented that several attempts by farmers’ leaders to secure meetings with the governor and the Commissioner for Agriculture had proved unsuccessful.

According to him, the farmers are not demanding financial assistance but simply want an opportunity to present their challenges and discuss ways of improving agricultural activities in the state.

“As leaders of farmers in Kano, we made several attempts to meet with the governor and commissioner of Agriculture, but our efforts proved abortive.

“In short, we have never had an opportunity to sit with any official of the state government, let alone meet the governor himself.

“We are not looking for money from the government, but we want to present the grievances of our members to the government,” Ali said.

He called for stronger collaboration between the state government and farmers, stressing that such cooperation would help improve food production and address challenges confronting the agricultural sector.

Also speaking, the National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Faruk Rabi’u Mudi, urged the Kano State Government to give farmers a sense of belonging, noting that the state has more than one million registered members of various commodity associations.

Mudi explained that the farmers were genuine members whose identities could be verified through their Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) and National Identification Numbers (NINs).

“There are over one million authentic farmers in Kano State. When I say authentic farmers, I mean those registered with their Bank Verification Numbers and National Identity Numbers,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the campaign council, Prof. Abba Gaya assured the farmers that their grievances would be conveyed to Governor Yusuf for immediate attention.

Gaya also promised that the council would facilitate a meeting between the governor and the various farmers’ associations as soon as possible.

The meeting, which lasted more than four hours, was attended by leaders of the 27 commodity associations in Kano State.