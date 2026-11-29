The Kano State Government has employed and deployed over 1,000 National Forest Guards to strengthen security and protect vulnerable communities across the state.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf disclosed this on Saturday during the passing-out parade and graduation ceremony of the newly trained personnel held at the Kano State Corporate Security Institute, Zakirai, in Gabasawa Local Government Area.

The governor described the initiative as a step towards addressing security challenges, particularly banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities perpetrated through ungoverned forest areas.

He said the recruitment and training of the Kano forest guards would enhance intelligence gathering, surveillance and security operations in forest communities and other vulnerable locations across the state.

“The recruitment and training of over 1,000 personnel will enhance intelligence gathering, surveillance and security operations in forest communities and other vulnerable locations across Kano State,” Yusuf stated.

He charged the newly graduated guards to demonstrate discipline, integrity, professionalism and respect for the rule of law in carrying out their responsibilities.

The governor urged them to consider their graduation as the beginning of a serious national responsibility, stressing the need to protect forests and vulnerable rural communities, gather credible intelligence and support lawful security operations.

Yusuf also disclosed that Kano’s forest guards training programme had been adjudged the best among similar programmes conducted across the country since the initiative commenced.

He attributed the achievement to the resilience, commitment and patriotism demonstrated by the graduating personnel, urging them to sustain the expected standards.

Congratulating the graduates on completing the training, the governor assured them of his administration’s continued support in discharging their duties.

He emphasised that their operations must remain within the confines of the law, noting that professionalism and respect for human rights were essential to achieving the objectives of the initiative.

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Yusuf acknowledged the Federal Government and the Office of the National Security Adviser for introducing the National Forest Guards Initiative as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

He also commended the instructors, coordinators, support staff and the Director of the Department of State Services in Kano State, Mallam Abubakar Hussain, for their contributions to the successful completion of the training.

The National Forest Guards were established under the National Forest Guards Initiative through the Office of the National Security Adviser and operate under the National Park Service.

The event was attended by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who was represented by Mallam Sani Sani, Director of Internal Security at the Department of State Services (DSS).

In his remarks, Ribadu commended the security agencies and the Kano State Government for their contributions to the successful completion of the two-month intensive training programme.

He expressed appreciation to the training instructors and coordinators drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police Force, National Park Service and National Intelligence Agency, as well as the Kano State Government, for their roles in the exercise.

The NSA said the initiative was designed to achieve two major objectives: protecting, restoring and sustainably managing Nigeria’s forest ecosystems while strengthening the country’s security architecture against banditry, insurgency and other criminal activities.

According to him, the forest guards would play a critical role in preventing criminals from using forests as hideouts or operational bases for launching attacks across the country.

He said the programme provided a structured operational framework for protecting and restoring forest reserves while supporting national security operations.

Ribadu urged the graduating personnel to demonstrate discipline, professionalism, integrity and commitment in carrying out their responsibilities, stressing that the nation expected nothing less from them.

He described the initiative as an integration of environmental protection and national security, expressing confidence that it would contribute to safeguarding communities and protecting the country’s natural heritage.

The NSA reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment, under President Tinubu’s leadership, to strengthening national security, environmental protection and socioeconomic development.

He urged stakeholders and security agencies to sustain their cooperation to ensure the success of the initiative.