The Northern Agenda (NA) has saluted the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies for pledging to adhere to the court order stopping the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Salisu Sabo, the Group affirmed that the security agencies have demonstrated remarkable professionalism and dedication to their duties by complying with the court order.

The Group maintained the Police and others have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting the judiciary in the Kano Emirate case.

Recall that the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, during a joint security press conference said security agencies will enforce the court order restraining the state government from dissolving five newly created Emirates in the State.

Alhaji Sabo said this solitary action has prevented potential unrest and violence, ensuring that the rights of all parties involved are protected and a recognition of the importance of the judiciary in our democratic system.

The Group also reminded the governor that the judiciary which he wants to blackmail today stood by him and his questionable mandate as Governor of Kano State.

“In a commendable display of professionalism and dedication to upholding the law, the Nigerian Police Force has pledged to comply with a court order halting the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano, despite the Kano State government’s initial disregard for the ruling.

“This move is a significant step forward in promoting the rule of law and democratic governance in Nigeria,” the statement said.

“The Kano Emirate case has been a subject of controversy, with various factions vying for power and control. However, the court’s decision to halt the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano was clear and unequivocal. Unfortunately, the Kano State government initially chose to ignore this ruling, threatening to undermine the authority of the judiciary and the rule of law.

“In this context, the Nigerian Police Force’s decision to comply with the court order is a breath of fresh air. By upholding the law and respecting the judiciary’s decision, the police have demonstrated a commitment to democratic values and the protection of human rights.

“This move also sends a strong message to all parties involved that the rule of law will be respected and enforced, regardless of political or personal interests.

“The security agencies actions are particularly commendable given the sensitive nature of the case and the potential for unrest and violence. By prioritizing the maintenance of public order and safety, the police have ensured that the situation does not escalate further and that the rights of all parties involved are protected.

“This development is also a testament to the growing independence and assertiveness of the Nigerian judiciary. The court’s decision to halt the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano was a bold move and the police’s compliance with the order demonstrates a recognition of the judiciary’s authority and impartiality.

“We urge the police and other security agents to continue on this path and work towards building trust and confidence with the public. We also call on all parties involved in the case to respect the legal process and allow the courts to make decisions without interference or intimidation.

“The judiciary must be allowed to function independently and impartially, without fear or favour. Any attempt to undermine the judiciary or ignore court orders will undermine the rule of law and democratic governance in Nigeria.”