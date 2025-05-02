Kano Emirate: Emir Sanusi, Bayero appoint two separate Galadima same day

The Kano Emirate has witnessed a significant development with both the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, appointing two separate Galadima Kano on the same day.

Aminu Ado Bayero appointed his brother, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Ado Bayero, as the new Galadiman Kano at the Nassarawa Mini palace, while Muhammadu Sanusi II appointed Alhaji Munir Sanusi Bayero, the District Head of Bichi, as the new Galadima Kano at the main palace.

In a speech at the main palace, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II also appointed four other senior traditional councillors to hold various positions in the emirate.

He urged the newly appointed officials to remain exemplary leaders, demonstrating loyalty, humility, and compassion to the common man.

“You have been chosen based on your track records and that of your families, most of you have shown and demonstrated loyalty to the emirate and our lineage, the people and the state in general.

“We are aware already of what you have been doing, you have been on the saddle to help the poor and are contributing immensely to the betterment of the society. I urge you all to keep it up and ensure that you borrow a leaf from your fathers. May God help you all in discharging your duties,” he said.

The turbaning ceremony was attended by the State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, other members of the state Executive Council, traditional and religious leaders, family, and friends.

