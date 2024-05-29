As controversies continue to trail the reappointment of Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on the political, traditional, and judicial authorities in the state to resolve the current issue with the fear of Allah, fairness, and justice.

This is even as the apex Islamic organisation in the country urged Islamic scholars in Kano to exercise caution and refrain from making inflammatory statements on the current issue.

A statement signed by the Deputy Secretary General of the Council, Professor Salisu Shehu, on behalf of the Secretary-General, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, also called on the people of Kano State to remain calm, sincerely pray to Allah, and avoid taking laws into their own hands.

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has noticed the contradictory statements emanating from some quarters of the Ulama in Kano concerning the current traditional leadership crisis in the state.

“At this trying period for the Ummah, the Council calls on Islamic scholars, who are custodians of Islamic learning, values, and guidance, to exercise caution and refrain from making statements that can further exacerbate tension and polarise the Ummah.

“Ulama within and outside the state should prayerfully allow the current traditional leadership conflict in Kano to be handled and resolved by the political, judicial and customary authorities.

“Meanwhile, the Council calls on Kano’s political, traditional and judicial authorities to resolve the current issue with the fear of Allah, fairness and justice.

“The Council calls on the people of Kano to sincerely call on Allah, remain calm and avoid taking laws into their own hands.

“May Allah grant us sustainable peace in our dear Country, Nigeria,” the statement read.

