Kano directs boarding school principals to relocate to school premises or get sacked

Kano State Government has ordered all principals of boarding schools in the state to relocate to the school premises or get sacked. The order is to ensure the safety of students in the boarding schools

Giving the order, the state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, gave the directive while presenting Common Entrance Examination forms to the state educational zonal inspectors in Kano on Monday.

He said, “I am directing all principals of boarding schools to relocate to their schools immediately, or face being sacked.”

According to him, It does not make sense, the students should be left in the schools, while the principals who are the first official to be contacted in case of any emergency issue are sleeping outside the schools.

He said all principals of boarding schools are expected to relocate to their respective school premises to ensure the security and safety of their students.

He, however, disclosed that “any principal that has issues with their accommodation within the schools should write to the ministry so that necessary measures can be taken.”

Alhaji Sanusi-Kiru added that “there is the need for all principals to remain close to their students, especially at this critical moment of security challenges in the country.

“And I want to assure you that security agencies will be deployed to those schools to monitor the principals. Anyone found guilty should blame themselves.”

Alhaji Sanusi-Kiru also ordered for the immediate deployment of vigilantes across all the boarding schools in the state to ensure the security and safety of the students.

He then assured the government’s commitment to ensure that all the schools are fenced, especially the boarding schools to ensure adequate security.

