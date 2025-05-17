Kano: Dala Orthopedic Hospital to provide free emergency treatment for 48 hours

Dala Orthopaedic Hospital in Kano has been officially accredited to offer 48 hours of free emergency treatment to indigent patients, becoming the first facility in the state to implement the Federal Government’s National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS).

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Nurudeen Isa, made this known during a facility tour, noting that the initiative is a significant step in expanding access to life-saving care for accident victims and other emergency cases, particularly among the less privileged.

“Today marks a major milestone in emergency healthcare delivery,” Dr Isa said. “Indigent patients—whether they are victims of road traffic accidents, obstetric emergencies, snakebites, or gunshot wounds—will now receive emergency care free of charge for the first 48 hours upon arrival at our facility.”

He explained that the programme is fully funded under NEMSAS, which is financed through one percent of the nation’s consolidated revenue, as provided by the National Health Act.

According to him, Dala Orthopaedic Hospital is the first to be accredited under the scheme in Kano State, with more federal and state-owned facilities expected to follow.

Describing the scheme as a game-changer, the CMD said patients in need of emergency care would be transported in fully equipped ambulances from anywhere in Kano State and brought to the hospital without worrying about immediate costs.

The initiative, he added, is a collaborative effort involving key stakeholders such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which will support patient evacuation, particularly from highway accident scenes.

“The ambulances are not only mobile but also provide pre-hospital emergency care and real-time communication with the hospital, ensuring patients begin receiving treatment from the moment they are picked up,” he said. “The goal is simple: reduce mortality and complications by starting care immediately.”

Speaking on behalf of the National Programme Manager of NEMSAS, Dr Said Ahmed Dumbulwa, the Head of Operations, Dr Emuren Doubra, explained the strategic structure of the programme.

“This initiative is part of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, with five percent of the one percent of the federal consolidated revenue earmarked specifically for emergency treatment,” Dr Doubra said. “It is designed to ensure that no Nigerian dies simply because they cannot afford to pay at the point of need.”

He added that the programme aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda for health and is being coordinated under the leadership of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate.

