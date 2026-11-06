Kano court sentences two men to death by hanging for killing woman, six children

A Kano State High Court sitting at Court 11, Bompai, has sentenced two men, Umar Auwal and Yakubu Dayyabu, to death by hanging for the murder of a woman, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children in Dorayi Chiranci, Kano State.

The presiding judge, Justice Nasiru Saminu, delivered the judgment on Friday, November 6, 2026, after reviewing the evidence and testimonies presented before the court.

The court found Umar Auwal, popularly known as Breaker, and Yakubu Dayyabu, also known as Wawo, guilty of killing Fatima and her six children on January 17, 2026.

Consequently, the judge sentenced each of the convicts to seven death sentences by hanging, corresponding to the seven victims.

The court also sentenced both men to life imprisonment for conspiracy and armed robbery.

However, the court discharged and acquitted a third defendant, Isiyaku Yakubu, of the charge of conspiracy in connection with the murder of the seven victims.

The prosecution team was led by the Kano State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkarim Kabir Maude, alongside Barrister Salisu Muhammad Tahir.