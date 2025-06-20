Kano: Court sentences TikToker to one year in prison

A magistrates’ court sitting in Kano, presided over by Magistrate Hadiza Muhammad Hassan of Court No. 21, has sentenced a popular TikTok content creator, Abubakar Usman Kilina, to one year in prison.

Kilina was convicted after he was found guilty of promoting indecent behaviour and featuring cross-dressers in one of his TikTok videos, alongside the use of offensive language.

The sentencing followed a case filed against him by the Kano State Film Censorship Board.

However, the court gave him the option of paying a fine of ₦100,000, in addition to a compensation fee of ₦30,000 to the Kano State Film Censorship Board for what the court described as “wasting the agency’s time.”

While giving him the option of a fine, Magistrate Hadiza warned Kilina to desist from actions that violate public decency.

She also warned that, should he repeat such offences, the court would have no option but to impose the full sentence without the option of a fine.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE