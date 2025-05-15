Kano: Court sentences four drug dealers to 33 years in prison

A Federal High Court, Court One, in Kano, has sentenced four drug dealers to a combined total of 33 years in prison for their involvement in illicit drug activities.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command, for the State Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, gave the breakdown of sentences given to respective offenders as follows, Masudu Shitu (30 years old, male), who was arrested on January 28, 2025, was found in possession of a staggering 1.3kg of cannabis sativa.

He has been sentenced to 9 years imprisonment, effective from the date of judgment, with no option of a fine.

Surajo Samaila, a 37-year-old male, was also arrested on January 10, 2025, with a substantial 6.4kg of cannabis.

He has been sentenced to 8 years imprisonment, effective from the date of his arrest, sending a strong message about the consequences of drug trafficking.

Also, Buhari Yau Bashir, a 24-year-old, and Musa Usman, also 25 years old, male, both arrested with 1.1kg of cannabis sativa and 0.8 grams of tramadol tablets.

They have been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for each count charged from the date of judgment.

Their sentences will run consecutively, totaling 8 years for each defendant.

However, the sentences were handed down by the Hon. Justice MS Shu’aibu, who emphasized the court’s unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in Nigeria.

This landmark ruling serves as a powerful deterrent to those involved in the drug trade and reinforces the judiciary’s role in safeguarding the community.

The State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano state command, CN AI Ahmad, applauds the court’s decisive action and reiterates the agency’s commitment under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) to building a safer, drug-free Nigeria.

