Kano Shari’ah Court sitting at Gama PRP has remanded four accused residents of Kano community for playing ludo and taking illegal drugs inside a mosque.

Mallam Nura Yusuf Ahmed, the judge, ordered their remand in a correctional facility until January 3, 2024, for the attendance of witnesses in court.

However, the accused, Sadik Ibrahim, Jamilu Ibrahim, Umar Ibrahim, and Adamu Ibrahim are all in Rimin Kebe.

It will be recalled that previously, one Auwalu Usman of the same address complained that the four had conspired and entered the mosque to play ludo and consume illegal substances.

According to him, when he tried to stop them, they gathered and beat him up, threatening him for interfering in their affairs.

While the first defendant admitted to his crime, the three others denied the charges when the prosecutor, Aliyu Abidin Murtala, read them their charges.

