Kano: Court jails popular TikToker over viral video with dwarf woman

A Magistrate Court sitting in Kano has ordered the remand of popular TikToker, Ashiru Idris, widely known as Mai Wushirya, at a correctional centre for allegedly posting indecent videos involving a dwarf woman on social media.

The order, given in a case presided over by Magistrate Halima Wali of Court No. 7, directed that the social media influencer be kept in custody for two weeks pending further hearing.

It will be recalled that officials of the Kano State Censorship Board arrested Mai Wushirya last week after videos of him shirtless and engaging in what authorities described as “immoral and demeaning acts” went viral online.

The Censorship Board maintained that the clips breached the state’s censorship laws, which prohibit the production, posting, or circulation of obscene or sexually suggestive content.

While speaking to the press after the court session, the Board’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, confirmed that the court also ordered the appearance of the woman featured in the controversial video.

He added, “The court has also ordered his partner to appear in court before the hearing continues. Even before we arraigned him, we tried to get him to cooperate with us to locate her, but he refused. However, now that the court has ordered it, I’m sure we will be successful in bringing her.”

Sulaiman further disclosed that investigations suggest the woman may have fled to Zamfara State, but efforts are ongoing to track her down and bring her back to Kano to face trial alongside the TikToker.

He also stated that “the next hearing is expected to be held after the two-week remand period.”

It will also be recalled that Kano State has in recent times intensified its crackdown on social media content creators accused of promoting immorality or violating the state’s censorship laws.

Accordingly, several TikTokers, skit makers, and musicians have been arrested or sanctioned for producing or sharing content deemed offensive to public morals under the state’s censorship regulatory framework.

