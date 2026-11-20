A Federal High Court in Kano has dismissed separate legal challenges against the governorship nomination of African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Ibrahim Ali Amin, and the candidacy of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Kano Municipal, Tijjani Husseini Gandu, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The rulings represent a significant legal development for the two candidates as political activities and preparations for the forthcoming elections intensify across Kano State.

The cases involved challenges to the nomination of Amin, who is seeking to contest the governorship election on the platform of the ADC, and Gandu, the NDC candidate for Kano Municipal constituency.

The dismissal of the suits provides legal relief for both candidates, allowing them to continue their political preparations, although the implications of the decisions may depend on the grounds of the challenges and the court’s reasoning.