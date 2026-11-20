A Federal High Court in Kano has dismissed separate legal challenges against the governorship nomination of African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Ibrahim Ali Amin, and the candidacy of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Kano Municipal, Tijjani Husseini Gandu, ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The rulings represent a significant legal development for the two candidates as political activities and preparations for the forthcoming elections intensify across Kano State.
The cases involved challenges to the nomination of Amin, who is seeking to contest the governorship election on the platform of the ADC, and Gandu, the NDC candidate for Kano Municipal constituency.
The dismissal of the suits provides legal relief for both candidates, allowing them to continue their political preparations, although the implications of the decisions may depend on the grounds of the challenges and the court’s reasoning.
ALSO READ: Delta: Man abandons stolen pot of pepper soup to escape mob action
.
The development also underscores the growing influence of pre-election litigation in Nigeria’s electoral process, as disputes over candidates’ nominations, eligibility and political participation continue to emerge ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The court’s decisions add to the series of legal battles shaping the political landscape in Kano State as parties and candidates position themselves for the forthcoming polls.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now