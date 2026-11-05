Kano council seizes 5,964 bottles of expired soft drinks at Singer Market

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KCPC) has confiscated 5,964 bottles of expired soft drinks allegedly stocked for sale to unsuspecting consumers at Singer Market in Kano.

The seizure followed a report received by the Council indicating that a trader had stocked a large quantity of soft drinks whose expiry dates had elapsed.

Acting on the information, the Council immediately deployed its enforcement officers to the market, where they investigated the complaint and seized the products to prevent them from reaching unsuspecting members of the public.

The Council’s Director of Enforcement and Removal of Substandard Products, Alhaji Auwalu A. Muhammad, said the agency was carrying out its responsibilities in accordance with the law.

He warned that the Council would not hesitate to confiscate any expired products or items whose essential packaging information, including expiry dates, had been tampered with.

Auwalu reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to removing expired and substandard products from circulation to protect consumers’ health and interests.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Council, Dr Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, said the agency would sustain enforcement operations across markets, business outlets and supermarkets throughout the state.

He stressed that the Council would not tolerate the harassment or intimidation of its personnel, explaining that the officers were performing their lawful duties to safeguard residents against illnesses associated with the consumption of unsafe and expired products.

Dr Ibrahim urged traders to cooperate with the Council by voluntarily identifying and removing expired or damaged products from their shops rather than concealing them or attempting to alter their expiry dates.

He noted that such cooperation would protect consumers’ health while enhancing public confidence in businesses and promoting their growth.

The Executive Secretary also commended Kano State Governor, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his continued support and commitment to providing the Council with the necessary resources to effectively discharge its responsibilities.

The Council reiterated its determination to intensify market surveillance and track down expired and substandard products across Kano State, assuring residents of its commitment to protecting their rights and interests.