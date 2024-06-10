Kano State Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced a boycott of all government-related activities and events due to alleged ill-treatment of journalists in the state.
The chapel’s chairman, Alhaji Aminu Ahmed Garko, stated that despite efforts to engage with the government, members continue to face harassment, intimidation, and physical assault while performing their duties.
The boycott includes refusing to participate in press conferences, cover government events, or conduct interviews with state officials until press freedom and journalist safety are prioritised.
This move aims to protest the mistreatment of journalists and advocate for a free and independent press, essential to a functioning democracy.
ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!