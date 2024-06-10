Kano State Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced a boycott of all government-related activities and events due to alleged ill-treatment of journalists in the state.

The chapel’s chairman, Alhaji Aminu Ahmed Garko, stated that despite efforts to engage with the government, members continue to face harassment, intimidation, and physical assault while performing their duties.

The boycott includes refusing to participate in press conferences, cover government events, or conduct interviews with state officials until press freedom and journalist safety are prioritised.

This move aims to protest the mistreatment of journalists and advocate for a free and independent press, essential to a functioning democracy.

