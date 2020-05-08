Kano commissioner of health, 21 others discharged after testing negative for coronavirus

The Kano State government has confirmed that the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, was among the 22 patients that were discharged after testing negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, on Thursday, a copy which was made available to newsmen

According to the statement, “among the discharged patients were Professor Abdulrazak Garba Habeeb of the Department of Medicine, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Bayero University, Kano who is also the co-chair, state Task Force on COVID-19; Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the state commissioner for Health among others.”

“All the patients have tested negative for the disease after the two follow up tests and have therefore reached full recovery.”

The Commissioner for Information advised the public to continue to observe the strictest personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face mask and social distancing.

