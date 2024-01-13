The Kano state commissioner for water resources, Alhaji Haruna Ali Makoda, has said that the victory of the incumbent governor of the state, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the Supreme Court is an indication that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

With this victory announced by the Apex Court, which would now allow Governor Yusuf to concentrate and focus on how to execute laudable projects, people believed and voted for him.

This is just as he added that despite the fact that both the tribunal and the Appeal court sacked Governor Yusuf, the Apex court reversed the judgement and affirmed that the incumbent governor won

Making this assertion while speaking on Saturday, Alhaji Makoda added that it is not good enough for a person to just accept the wrong defeat when one knows that he has been cheated.

According to him,” it was evidently clear that Governor Yusuf defeated the All Progressive Congress (APC). Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna Yusuf was defeated hands down, but people forced him to challenge the defeat in tribunal.”

Ironically, the defeated APC’s governorship candidate ( Alhaji Gawuna) had earlier accepted defeat and went further to congratulate Governor Yusuf; however, some power-hungry politicians decided to challenge the defeat on his behalf at the Tribunal and thus secure victory fraudulently.

According to him, it should be recalled that shortly after Justice John Iyang Okoro read the lead judgement declared by returning to 165k,000 to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) candidate, Alhaji Yusuf filtered into the ears of residents of the state, people started the jubilation

He noted that this peaceful jubilation and celebration by the teeming masses of the state is an indication that they held the victorious Governor in high esteem and thus resolved to rejoice with him

Aside from gaining an alleged victory at the tribunal, the party ( APC) also secured another victory at the appeal court, but thanks to Allah, the dogged fighter Governor Yusuf resolved to challenge this at the Supreme Court, and we thank the Almighty Allah for confirming him(Governor Yusuf) as the authentic winner of the 2023 governorship election.

He then hailed the judgement of the Supreme Court, not only for affirming him as the true winner of the election but because the Apex Court had rewritten the wrong by stating that over 165,000 votes cast for him were synthetic votes given to him.

Alhaji Makoda however, commended the people of the state for their prayers unflinching support and determination in solidarity support for Governor Yusuf during the trying period

He then promised the populace that the true Governor would not disappoint the confidence reposed in him and would reciprocate the good gesture by executing laudable and friendly projects that would have a direct impact on their lives.

