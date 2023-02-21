Kola Oyelere Kano

The Kano central senatorial candidate on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdussalam Abdulkadir Zaura, has distributed N200 million scholarship to 3,000 students in tertiary institution, so as to cushioned the present economic hardship, many parents were facing.

Alhaji Zaura, announced this on Tuesday at a rally with the beneficiaries in Kano.

According to him, the scholarship which is awarded in batches, begins with N60 million for 3000 students from the 44 local government areas who are from various tertiary institutions.

He however promised to raise the number of beneficiaries to 30,000 when elected as Senator.

Alhaji Zaura said “I wish to thank the Almighty God for giving me the opportunity to fulfil the promise I made to give scholarship to of N200 million to 10,000 students.

“3,000 students are going to benefit with N20,000 each in the first batch which will be disbursed from today.

“My plan is to raise the number of beneficiaries to 30,000. I call on you all to join us in supporting you by doing the right thing with your votes” he stated.

One of the beneficiaries, a Business Administration student of Kano state Polytechnic, Ismail Muhammad expressed gratitude on behalf of other beneficiaries calling on the senatori al candidate to “keep on the good work”.