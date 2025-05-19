Kano censorship board suspends 22 Hausa film series

The Kano State Censorship Board has suspended 22 Hausa film series, including popular titles such as Labarina and Dadin Kowa, for allegedly violating state censorship regulations.

The suspension, which took immediate effect, was announced by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Abba El-Mustapha, following a management meeting held earlier in the week.

According to the Board’s Information Officer, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, the affected series were released or aired without undergoing the mandatory censorship and approval processes required by law.

“The Board has suspended 22 Hausa film series for violating our guidelines, which require that all films be submitted for censorship before public release,” Sulaiman said in an official statement.

The full list of the suspended series includes Dakin Amarya, Mashahuri, Gidan Sarauta, Wasiyya, Tawakkaltu, Mijina, Wani Zamani, Labarina, Mallaka, Kudin Ruwa, Boka Ko Malam, Wayasan Gobe, Rana Dubu, Manyan Mata, Fatake, Gwarwashi, Jamilun Jiddan, Shahadar Nabila, Dadin Kowa, Tabarmar, Kishiyata, and Rigar Aro.

Sulaiman stressed that the Board’s legal mandate empowers it to regulate and censor all films produced, marketed, streamed, or broadcast within and outside Kano State.

“Producers are instructed to cease airing or streaming their content on television or online platforms, and are expected to submit their productions for censorship approval from Monday, 19th May 2025, to Sunday, 25th May 2025,” he said.

He warned that failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe would result in legal consequences.

The Board also called on the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), television stations, and online streaming platforms to support its enforcement efforts by ensuring that only approved content is distributed to the public.

